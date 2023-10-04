Tourism dept. plans special tour for orphans

October 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tourism Department plans to organise a one-day tour for about 50 orphans in Tiruchi to give them exposure to some of the most popular picnic spots in the district.

The participants have been chosen from the Government-run homes for orphans as per the guidance of the Child Protection Officer.

Under the initiative, the children will begin the tour on Friday at 8 a.m. Anna Planetarium will be their first stop over, where special shows will be organised for them. The Butterfly conservatory at Melur in Srirangam will be their next destination, where the children will spend about two hours. The children will thereafter visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. An arrangement has been made to showcase the architectural marvel of it. There is also a plan to take them to Mukkombu.

T. Jagadeeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the special tour had been arranged in connection with the World Tourism Day. “Most of the children would not have visited any tourist spots and this was aimed at rejuvenating and reenergising them. It will be a memorable tour for them,” he added.