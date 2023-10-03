Tourism Department proposes tribal livelihood and tourism development project at Pachamalai

October 03, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tourism Department has proposed a tribal livelihood and eco-tourism project at Pachamalai, a low mountain range of the eastern ghats, in the district.

Generating livelihood for the tribes of Pachamalai, opening up some potential hotspots for tourists, and showcasing and preserving the biodiversity of the hills are the objectives of the project, which has been christened as Tribal Livelihood Through People’s Eco Tourism initiative.

Under the project, the Tourism Department will create basic infrastructure and safety measures for tourists at important points of Koraiyar Falls and Mangalam Falls at Pachamalai. It is proposed to be implemented at an estimate of ₹4.28 crore and the funds for the project will be sourced under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiative (TNII)).

The Mangalam Falls originates in Salem district, flows in Tiruchi district and ends at Ettuerumaipallam in Perambalur district. It thereafter becomes a source for irrigation in Perambalur district, and Koraiyar Falls originates and ends in Tiruchi district. Both of them have the potential to engage tourists. However, they do not have the basic infrastructure and amenities to ensure safe baths for tourists and the project is expected to address the issues.

According to sources, a change room, a sanitary complex and a view tower will be set up at Mangalam Falls. As far as Koraiyar Falls is concerned, the Department will create infrastructure such as safety rails, a stone path, a dress changing room, toilets and a cloakroom. There are three popular trekking routes at Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai hills. While the first route covers two km, the second and third routes cover five and seven km respectively. The growth of bushes and plants is said to be hindering the free movement of trekkers. The Department will recreate the trekking routes.

T. Jagadeeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the proposal had cleared the content analysis test. It would be placed shortly before a high-level committee for the final clearance. It would receive the administrative sanction soon.

She said the tourism infrastructure would boost tourism at Pachamalai Hills. More tourists from Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and other districts were expected to visit Pachamalai.

