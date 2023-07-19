July 19, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Department of Tourism in association with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) plans to organise tours covering important Amman temples during the Tamil month of Aadi.

It is aimed at facilitating the devotees to visit major temples within a day between 8 a.m and 8 p.m

As per the schedule, the tour will start at 8.30 a..m at Hotel Tamil Nadu near the Central Bus Stand. They will first visit Sri Vekkaliamman Temple in Woraiyur. Sri Kamalavalli Nachiar Temple in Woraiyur, Sri Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram, Sri Uyyayini Mahakaliamman Temple at Mahalikudi, Sri Madurakaliamman Temple at Siruvachur, Sri Ponneswariamman Temple at Golden rock and Ukkiramakaliamman Temple in Thennur are the other temples, which have been brought under the list of the one day tour programme. The tour would culminate at 7.45 p.m at Hotel Tamil Nadu.

T. Jagadeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi, said that arrangements had been made at all temples for special darshan. The guided tour would be organised on Fridays, Tuesdays and Sundays. It would cost ₹1,100 per person. The package would include a meal and fees for darshan. The devotees can contact 0431-2414346 or 9176995874 for bookings and further enquiries.

