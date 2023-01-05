Tour operators, traders anticipate more business after launch of Karaikal-Kankesanthurai ferry service

January 05, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Tour and travel operators in Karaikal are in keen anticipation of the impending launch of ferry service to Kankesanthurai in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

Pilgrim tourism, in particular, is expected to get a thrust in Karaikal, which receives lots of visitors to the Thirunallar Saneeswarar Temple.

Patronage from visitors from Jaffna intending to visit Venankanni and Nagore in adjoining Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, which are also sought-after pilgrim destinations, is expected to soar once the ferry service is launched, a travel operator said.

The trading community, though buoyed by the development, is in ‘wait and watch’ mode. “The ferry service will be of high utility to the trading community if the cargo permit is upwards of 800 kg,” said the former president of the Karaikal Chamber of Commerce, A. Muthaiya. The ferry service is, nevertheless, a welcome development since the presence of more tourists would mean more business transactions, he said.

The ferry service is an outcome of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between India and Sri Lanka in 2011. In 2018, India provided USD 45.27 million for upgrading the Kankesanthurai harbour into a commercial port.

The ferry service, owing to constructive action, by both countries is also bound to strengthen the cultural bonds between the two regions with linguistic similarities.