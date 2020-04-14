Total lockdown on Sundays in Thanjavur district

The district administration has announced that a total lockdown will be imposed in the district on Sundays during the extended lockdown period.

All shops, excluding pharmacies and health-related services, would remain shut on all Sundays.

It has been decided to issue colour cards to each household to regulate movement of people on roads during the extended lockdown period. The cards would be issued in three colours: green card-holders would be allowed to go out for purchase of essentials on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.; blue cardholders on Tuesdays and Fridays and rose cardholders on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

On receiving the cards, smart card number of the family had to be written on the card along with name and Aadhaar card number of one of the family members. The person whose name had been written on the card alone would be allowed to move out and make purchases. He or she whose name had been mentioned in the card should have completed 16 years and should not be above 59 years of age.

While moving out of the house, they should carry the cards and produce the same as and when demanded by the police or any government staff/ volunteer on COVID duty. Any violation would result in seizure of the card and the entire family has to remain in their respective homes till the end of the extended lockdown period.

But any person in dire need of medical assistance would be allowed to approach clinics or hospitals on any day irrespective of the card issued to their family. Patients should be accompanied by a person whose name had been entered in the colour card and they should carry the cards with them.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for issue of cards through local bodies prior to April 16 from which date the colour card rules would come into force.

Meanwhile, identification cards, T-shirts, gloves and face masks were distributed to the pandemic prevention exercise volunteers in Peravurani block on Monday. A total of 260 volunteers, 10 each for 26 village panchayats coming under Peravurani Panchayat Union, have been selected to assist the government officials in the prevention exercise.

While distribution of identification cards, T-shirts, gloves and face masks was launched by the Panchayat Union Commissioner (Block Development) Sadaiyappan and Panchayat Union Chairman Sasikala at Thuravikadu, presidents of other village panchayats distributed them to the volunteers in their respective domains.