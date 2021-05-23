Total lockdown triggers panic purchase

Following the announcement that vegetable and grocery shops too would be shut during the week-long total lockdown, people resorted to panic purchase in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Long queues formed in front of supermarkets when they opened at 6 am. Customers complained that certain products were not available and the price of perishables, especially fruits and vegetables, was inflated.

“Bread, biscuits and packaged food has been flying off the shelves. People are buying food which they can stock for more than a week,” a vendor at a shop in Thillai Nagar said.

The prices of vegetables at the temporary market on West Boulevard Road were jacked up by at least twice the usual cost. Personal distancing norms were flouted as buyers flocked to shops and stores, while police personnel tried to control the surging customers.

Some customers said they felt compelled to stock essential commodities due to fear that the lockdown might be extended. “Many bought wheat flour, rice and pulses in bulk. They expect the lockdown to be longer,” a salesperson said.

Shops selling meat witnessed brisk business and many reported running out of stock by afternoon.

At a fruit shop in Win Nagar, crowds were visible throughout the day. However, stocks ran dry by noon and those who came after that were forced to buy only leftovers.

Many took to social media to blame the government for mismanagement and not learning from mistakes made by the previous government. “This one day of shopping could lead to a ‘super spreader’ event, further stressing the healthcare infrastructure,” said city-based technologist M. Kalaiselvan.