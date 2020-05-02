Total lockdown on Sunday

THANJAVUR
Total lockdown will be enforced in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Sunday.
Disclosing this in press releases, the Collectors of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, M.Govinda Rao and T.Anand, respectively, asked the people to remain indoors as all shops and establishments, except health services, milk vendors and pharmacies, would remain closed.
Any violation of the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 virus would be dealt with severely, they added.
The Thanjavur Collector said that the total lockdown on Sundays would continue till the end of the current lockdown period till May 17.
