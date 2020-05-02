Tiruchirapalli

Total lockdown on Sunday

THANJAVUR

Total lockdown will be enforced in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Sunday.

Disclosing this in press releases, the Collectors of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, M.Govinda Rao and T.Anand, respectively, asked the people to remain indoors as all shops and establishments, except health services, milk vendors and pharmacies, would remain closed.

Any violation of the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 virus would be dealt with severely, they added.

The Thanjavur Collector said that the total lockdown on Sundays would continue till the end of the current lockdown period till May 17.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 6:33:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/total-lockdown-on-sunday/article31489727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY