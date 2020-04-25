Total lockdown in delta districts today

A 24-hour total lockdown would be enforced in core delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on Sunday.

Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair said here on Saturday that the lockdown would come into effect from 6 a.m. on Sunday and all shops, except pharmacies, will remain closed.

Tiruvarur Collector T. Anand said that all essential services excluding health services and pharmacies would not be available on Sunday. Hence the people are requested to cooperate with the District Administration in the fight against coronavirus. Any violation of the total lockdown order would be dealt with severely, he added.

Meanwhile, officials in Thanjavur district reminded the residents that April 26 would be the second total lockdown Sunday in the district as announced earlier. Hence the residents were requested to cooperate with the administration in the COVID-19 virus spreading prevention exercise.