Total lockdown for three days

The district administration has announced that total lockdown would be enforced for three days from Friday in Labbaikudikadu, Thungapuram and Athiyur in the district.

The move comes after two patients, including a pharmacist at a Primary Healthcare Centre, tested poitive for COVID-19 here on Thursday.

In an announcement made on Thursday evening, District Collector V. Santha said that the move was an important preventive measure to prevent spread of the virus in those areas.

All shops, including vegetable markets, would be shut in the three villages for three days and the people are requested to stay indoors. “Only hospitals and medical shops are allowed to function. No vehicles, except those belonging to frontline workers, can ply,” the announcement said. Further, the three villages have been cordoned off as containment zones and outsiders will not be allowed to enter for 14 days.

Police personnel will be stationed at the three villages and monitor all activity round-the-clock. Shopkeepers who try to open their shops during the three-day period will be punished and the shops will be sealed, while residents who venture out will be fined and the vehicles of those trying to wander around will be seized, official sources said.