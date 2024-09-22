GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Total knee replacement performed at Karaikal GH

Published - September 22, 2024 06:23 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal Government Hospital recently performed its first total knee replacement surgery on a 58-year-old woman who had been suffering from severe osteoarthritis in her left knee for over five years.

According to doctors, the patient had been enduring persistent pain and restricted mobility, and was diagnosed with grade 4 osteoarthritis (OA), the most advanced stage of the condition. In grade 4 OA, the protective cartilage in the knee joint has completely eroded, leading to bone-on-bone contact, causing significant pain and making it nearly impossible for the patient to walk or perform daily activities.

After an examination by orthopaedic specialists from both Karaikal Government Hospital and Karaikal Jipmer, total knee replacement was deemed necessary to restore her mobility and alleviate the pain. The 90-minute surgery was carried out by a team of orthopaedic surgeons, including N. Arulkumar and G. Bhuvanesh, with the assistance of anesthaesiologists at the hospital. During the procedure, a metal prosthesis was used to replace the damaged joint, providing the patient with substantial pain relief and improved mobility.

A doctor said within a week of the surgery, the patient was able to walk without pain, though some limitations remain in terms of full squatting and sitting on the floor. The procedure, which would have cost between ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh at a private hospital, was performed free of charge at the government facility.

Before the surgery, the patient had been suffering from continuous pain and severe mobility restrictions, which severely impacted her quality of life. Now, post-surgery, she is pain-free and able to walk comfortably, according to hospital sources.

September 22, 2024

Tiruchi / government health care / hospital and clinic / Karaikal

