Torrents of rain leaves Mayiladuthurai battered and bruised

A milk van trapped on Thirumullaivasal-Pazhaiyar Road as the road caved in near a culvert. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rainwater enveloping a village in Mayiladuthurai district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Torrential rain battered parts of Mayiladuthurai district on Friday, with Sirkazhi taluk recording a staggering 44 cm of rainfall in 24 hours – the highest in 122 years since the rain gauge station was established.

The downpour threw normal life out of gear as the district received an average of 25 cm of rainfall. Farmers across the district were left reeling as standing samba and thaladi paddy corps on thousands of acres lay submerged under sheets of water. Several villages and residential areas in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, Sembanarkovil and other parts of the district were also inundated.

Sirkazhi recorded 436.20 mm of extremely heavy rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday, as per the rainfall data provided by the district administration. During the same period, Kollidam recorded 316.80 mm of rainfall, Sembanarkovil – 242.30 mm; Tharangampadi 184 mm; Mayiladuthurai 161.60 mm and Manalmedu 160 mm.

Although it was raining in Sirkazhi since early on Friday, it turned a torrent by late evening, residents said. The town recorded very heavy rainfall of 12 cm between 8 and 10 p.m. on Friday and another 13 cm in the next couple of hours. The rain abated in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai and most other parts of the district by midnight.

The Uppanaru, a major drainage canal in the district, overflowed inundating some villages, according to reports reaching here. The district administration moved people in some of the flooded villages to special camps and arranged for food supply. Residents in a few villages resorted to protests, complaining of poor relief arrangements. A couple of fishing boats, berthed at Poompuhar fishing harbour, were damaged due to the inclement weather and rough sea. The Thirumullaivasal-Pazhaiyar Road was cut off as the road caved in near a culvert.

Farmer representatives were apprehensive that the unprecedented rain could cause extensive damage to their crops or heavy yield loss. Standing paddy crops, most of them less than 30 days old, remain submerged across the district. According to sources, samba and thaladi crop had been raised on 66,868 hectares in the district and about 50% of the cultivated area could be affected.

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan, who inspected the affected areas in Mayiladuthurai along with Collector R. Lalitha on Saturday, said crops on over 20,000 hectares had been inundated in the district. A survey of the damage would be done and the farmers’ demand for compensation will be taken up with the Chief Minister, he said.

However, farmers’ representatives say the extent of inundation of crop would be much higher. “At least 80% of the cultivated area in almost every village has been submerged across the district after the almost continuous rain for two days. In some districts, the crops are submerged fully. Survival of the young crop will be difficult as it will take at least a week for the water to drain from the fields. Going for fresh cultivation may not be possible as more weather systems may emerge bringing more rains in the days ahead,” said Arupathi Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Associations in Cauvery Delta Districts.

“Crops are entirely under water. Much will depend on how quickly the water drains from the fields. But the process has been slow as many drainage channels have not been properly or fully desilted,” said S. Durairaj, Mayiladuthurai district secretary and State Joint Secretary, All India Kisan Sangh.

For many farmers in Sirkazhi taluk, it has been a double whammy, as an earlier spell of 22 cm of rainfall, also within 24 hours, on November 2 had caused extensive inundation and the water has just been drained from the fields before this second spell of rains hit.

A large number of farmers were yet to insure their crop as the last date for paying the premium under the crop insurance scheme is November 15. “Besides, many farmers were not keen to go for crop insurance as last year compensation was sanctioned only for 54 of the 176 villages in the district. This has been the trend in the last few years,” Mr. Kalyanam said pressing for a revamp of the crop insurance scheme and sanction of compensation to affected farmers.