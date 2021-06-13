Top-ranked tennis player bags sponsorship

Kauvery Hospitals and Jay’s Tennis Institute, Tiruchi, have decided to sponsor the expenses for A. Lakshmi Prabha, a top-ranking tennis player from Tiruchi, by way of specialised training and enabling participation in national and international tournaments.

S. Manivannan, Managing Director of Kauvery Hospitals, said the organisation would bear the domestic and overseas travel and accommodation expenses for participation in International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments.

J. Madhan Mohan, Director of Jay’s Tennis Institute (JIT), said the institute’s infrastructure would be provided for training the player.

Ms. Lakshmi Prabha is currently ranked No. 1 in All India Tennis Association (AITA) in under-16 category and No 9 in under 18-category. As per the June 7 dated ITF junior ranking, she is currently ranked world no 986.

Ms. Lakshmi Praba’s father, Arun Kumar, a railway employee, said she missed many tournaments due to financial constraints. The sponsorship would enable her to participate in all tournaments and make a mark in national and international level competitions.