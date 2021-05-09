Top police officer reviews protective measures being taken

Pudukottai

09 May 2021 19:27 IST

Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services) Amaresh Pujari who has been nominated as a special officer for Tiruchi Range encompassing five districts for COVID-19 prevention measures visited Pudukottai on Saturday and reviewed the protective measures being taken to check the spread of the viral infection.

Mr. Amaresh Pujari held a meeting with Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Additional Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police regarding the measures and guidelines to be followed during the period of the complete lockdown that is to come into force from May 10.

Mr. Amaresh Pujari who inspected the special COVID-19 control room functioning at the District Police Office in Pudukottai Town also ascertained the number of government and private hospitals in the districts, the total number of beds available for COVID-19 patients and beds with oxygen supply, a police press release said