Top performers feted on Independence Day

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar salutes after hoisting the national flag in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Force Ground and took the salute from marching police personnel before distributing welfare assistance, during the Independence Day celebration, on Monday.

The celebration encompassed rewarding of the best performers of the government departments as well as social workers. Welfare assistance to the tune of 25.41 lakh was distributed to 25 beneficiaries.

Around 800 children from 10 schools performed an array of entertainment programs.

Students perform at the Independence Day celebration in Tiruchi on Monday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Senior officials also called on freedom fighters at their homes and felicitated them with shawls and mementoes, an official release said.

Santhosh Kumar, Inspector General of Police; G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police; Saravana Sundar, Deputy Inspector General of Police; Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police; Sridevi, Deputy Commissioner of Police; R. Abirami, District Revenue Officer, and other senior officials took part.

A cultural programme under way at the Independence Day celebration in Tiruchi on Monday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

At the City Municipal Corporation Office, Mayor M. Anbazhagan hoisted the national flag. Three corporation officials who had completed 25 years of unblemished service received meritorious certificates and financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each.

During the ceremony, 16 best performers of the corporation were rewarded and cash prizes for academic excellence in SSLC and Plus Two were presented to wards of the civic body officials and workers. A variety of cultural programmes were staged.

Students perform a dance item at the Independence Day celebration in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, Deputy Mayor G. Dhivya, and senior officials took part.

Tiruchi Airport Director - Officiating G.L. Lallu hoisted the national flag at the International Airport here. Speaking on the occasion, he said the new passenger terminal under construction was slated for completion by June next.