Top officials discuss Vaikunta Ekadasi arrangements at Srirangam temple

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini and top HR&CE officials conduct joint inspection of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple and discuss amenities for devotees and crowd management plan

December 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. Pradeep Kumar holding a joint inspection with Commissioner of Police N. Kamini at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Tuesday in connection with the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar holding a joint inspection with Commissioner of Police N. Kamini at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Tuesday in connection with the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and Commissioner of Police N. Kamini conducted a joint inspection at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Tuesday along with senior officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and discussed a gamut of issues in connection with the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the temple.

The annual festival, which attracts devotees in large numbers, starts on December 12 and concludes on January 2. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the paramapada vaasal in the early hours of December 23. 

Official sources said the Collector, the Commissioner of Police and HR and CE officials discussed crowd management during the festival period, the vantage spots where medical teams had to be positioned within the temple precincts, the locations where fire tenders had to be deployed outside the temple premises, provision of water facilities for devotees inside the temple and deployment of police personnel within the temple precincts and outside among others. The Collector and the Commissioner of Police walked through the temple complex as part of their two-hour long joint inspection. 

The number of special buses to be operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation for the festival, the patch work to be done on roads in the temple town, frequent cleaning within the temple and its vicinity during the festival period were discussed. The police said a comprehensive security plan would be in place, especially on the Ekadasi day, when the turnout at the temple is expected to be very high. 

