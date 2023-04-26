ADVERTISEMENT

Tonsurers at Samayapuram temple resort to stir protesting suspension of seven colleagues

April 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tonsurers working at Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi struck work for several hours on Wednesday protesting the suspension of seven of their colleagues by the temple authorities following public complaints that they were charging from the devotees for their service.

About 150 tonsurers struck work for four hours after the temple opened in the early hours. Temple authorities said the tonsurers should not charge any amount from devotees as the temple provided them ₹30 for tonsuring every head besides paying them each ₹5,000 per month.

Following complaints from the public that the tonsurers were asking for money, the temple authorities after examining CCTV footage placed under suspension seven of them recently for three months.  Protesting the action of the temple authorities, the tonsurers struck work demanding that the suspension period be reduced and that be provided with ₹100 for tonsuring the head of each devotee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities said the action of the tonsurers irked devotees some of whom began to vent their ire against them. Following talks held with the temple authorities, the tonsurers gave up their stir and went back to work.’

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US