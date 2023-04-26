HamberMenu
Tonsurers at Samayapuram temple resort to stir protesting suspension of seven colleagues

April 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tonsurers working at Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi struck work for several hours on Wednesday protesting the suspension of seven of their colleagues by the temple authorities following public complaints that they were charging from the devotees for their service.

About 150 tonsurers struck work for four hours after the temple opened in the early hours. Temple authorities said the tonsurers should not charge any amount from devotees as the temple provided them ₹30 for tonsuring every head besides paying them each ₹5,000 per month.

Following complaints from the public that the tonsurers were asking for money, the temple authorities after examining CCTV footage placed under suspension seven of them recently for three months.  Protesting the action of the temple authorities, the tonsurers struck work demanding that the suspension period be reduced and that be provided with ₹100 for tonsuring the head of each devotee.

The authorities said the action of the tonsurers irked devotees some of whom began to vent their ire against them. Following talks held with the temple authorities, the tonsurers gave up their stir and went back to work.’

