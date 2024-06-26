Tomato prices shoot up in Tiruchi market

The price of tomato has gone up in Tiruchi market due to mismatch between the supply and demand.

One kg of tomato was sold between ₹.70 and ₹80 in the retail grocery shops on Wednesday. The retail prices of one kg of tomato was hovering between ₹55 and ₹60 in Gandhi Market. It was ₹50 a kg in the wholesale market. The retail price of tomato ranged between ₹20 and ₹30 about 10 days ago. The price began to increase from the third week of June and went up by ₹30 to ₹40 a kg.

According to market sources, though Tiruchi receives tomato from Dindigul, Sempatti, Oddanchathiram and Pollachi, supply has dried up from those centres. Instead Tiruchi gets tomato supply mainly from Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Hosur.

“The short supply is due to difficulties in harvesting in the supply centres. The price rise is temporary,” says M.K. Kamalakannan, a trader at Gandhi Market in Tiruchi. He said there were signs of tomato supply returning to normal. The prices would come down slowly and might return to ₹30 a kg in a week’s time.

