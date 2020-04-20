Toll plazas open but with revision of tariff

Even as the lockdown period continues, toll plazas established along various stretches of the National Highway near Tiruchi began functioning on Monday as per the directive of the organisation.

The six toll plazas put up at Samayapuram, Thirumandurai, Sengurichi, Boothakudi, Thittampatti and Ponnambalapatti falling under the NHAI’s Tiruchi Project Implementation Unit have started working, said a senior official of the organisation.

With bus services yet to commence, only freight carriers and other vehicles passed through the toll plazas as the prohibitory orders clamped in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic continues. The movement of vehicles was around 20 to 25 per cent through the toll plazas on Monday, the official said.

The tariff had been revised at two toll plazas- Thittampatti and Boothakudi along the Tiruchi – Madurai national highway. The fare remained the same in the other four toll plazas, the official said. The official said toll revision usually takes place in April and October adding that revision at the toll plazas was in tune with the system.

However, the revision of toll plazas at a time when the lockdown was in place has been stoutly opposed by various sections of the society. Charging of toll and increasing its fare was least expected at the time of lockdown when people were expecting some kind of relief from the government, says S. A. Mubashir, a resident of Tiruchi. The revision would have an immediate impact resulting in hike in essentials at this time of crisis, he further said.

The Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam has also expressed its condemnation. The charging of toll and its revision would only affect the lower strata of the society and the middle-class as the toll imposed on freight carriers transporting essentials and vegetables would eventually fall on them, its state advisor K. C. Neelagam said here.

The Central government should not impose toll at least for three months during the current scenario keeping in mind the welfare of the general public. The Centre should accord importance to the welfare of the people and not act in favour of the corporates, he said.