Toll plaza employees threaten to go on strike from May 20

The Tamil Nadu Sunga Saavadi Paniyalar Kootamaippu has decided that employees working in various toll plazas functioning on national highways would resort to strike from May 20 onwards if their demands such as job permanency, fixation of wages, job security and other pending issues were not resolved through talks with the National Highways Authority of India before May 15.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the State general body meeting of the CPI-affiliated Kootamaippu held here on Sunday. Over 120 representatives of 32 toll plazas functioning across the State attended the meeting that was presided over by the Kootamaippu president K. Ravi.

A total number of nine resolutions were adopted at the meeting, according to a press release. It was resolved at the meeting that notice regarding the proposed strike would be given in support of their demands. If the National Highways Authority of India fails to resolve their demands through talks before May 15, the employees would resort to strike from May 20 onwards.

Another resolution wanted the authorities concerned to streamline the work schedule of all those employees who had been working for a period ranging from 10 years to 20 years collecting toll under the national highways scheme and providing them with job security and fixed wages. It also wanted the benefits given to the permanent staff working in the National Highways Authority of India to be extended to all those employees who had been working continuously for 480 days and more besides implementation of ‘equal pay for equal work’.