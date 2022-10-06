 Toll plaza employees strike in Tirumanthurai

The Hindu Bureau PERAMBALUR
October 06, 2022 21:11 IST

Toll plaza workers on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, Thirumandurai in Perambalur district, continue to protest against the ouster of 28 toll booth workers.

According to police sources, the protestors are on an indefinite hunger strike, and one of the workers swooned on Wednesday. He was rushed to Government Hospital and discharged after treatment.

The workers have been on a relay hunger strike demanding the private company to re-employ the retrenched workers. Vehicles are passing without paying the toll as the employees are on a protest.

