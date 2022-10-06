Tiruchirapalli

 Toll plaza employees strike in Tirumanthurai

Toll plaza workers on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, Thirumandurai in Perambalur district, continue to protest against the ouster of 28 toll booth workers.

According to police sources, the protestors are on an indefinite hunger strike, and one of the workers swooned on Wednesday. He was rushed to Government Hospital and discharged after treatment.

The workers have been on a relay hunger strike demanding the private company to re-employ the retrenched workers. Vehicles are passing without paying the toll as the employees are on a protest.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2022 9:13:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/toll-plaza-employees-strike-in-tirumanthurai/article65976978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY