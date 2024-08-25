ADVERTISEMENT

Toll in Mayiladuthurai fireworks unit blast rises to two

Published - August 25, 2024 05:24 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

One more person died of injuries following the explosion at a private fireworks manufacturing unit at Thiruvalangadu village, Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai district, taking the toll to two. S. Lakshmanan ,45, who was critically injured in the blast, died late on Friday night at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

The explosion, which occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, had claimed the life of U. Karnan, 27, a resident of Thiruvavaduthurai village, who died on the spot. Two others, identified as Kaliaperumal and Kumar, are under treatment in the same hospital.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that improper handling of explosive material may have led to the blast.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his deep condolences over the incident. In a statement, he announced financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each to the bereaved families and ₹1 lakh each to the injured. He directed the health authorities to ensure best medical care for the injured.

