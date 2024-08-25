Toll in Mayiladuthurai fireworks unit blast rises to two

One more person died of injuries following the explosion at a private fireworks manufacturing unit at Thiruvalangadu village, Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai district, taking the toll to two. S. Lakshmanan ,45, who was critically injured in the blast, died late on Friday night at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion, which occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, had claimed the life of U. Karnan, 27, a resident of Thiruvavaduthurai village, who died on the spot. Two others, identified as Kaliaperumal and Kumar, are under treatment in the same hospital.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that improper handling of explosive material may have led to the blast.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his deep condolences over the incident. In a statement, he announced financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each to the bereaved families and ₹1 lakh each to the injured. He directed the health authorities to ensure best medical care for the injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.