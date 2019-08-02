Tiruchirapalli

Toll-free number to lodge complaints

THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur Corporation has announced a toll-free number for the residents to lodge complaints, if any, with respect to the services offered by the civic body.

Disclosing this in a press release, Corporation Commissioner, Janaki Ravindran said that the complaints or grievances relating to roads, drinking water supply, drainage and street lights received through 1800-425-1100 would be forwarded to the concerned department for redressal.

