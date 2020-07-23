Token strike by truckers

Tiruchi

23 July 2020 08:27 IST

A section of lorries were off the roads on Wednesday as vehicle owners resorted to a one-day token strike condemning the hike in price of diesel. The strike was called by the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation.

Around 15,000 to 20,000 lorries did not operate, said S. Joseph, district president, Tiruchi District Lorry Owners and Drivers Welfare Association. Several lorries could not be operated due to hike in price of diesel and vehicle owners were unable to get adequate loads. The lorry owners urged the government to withdraw road tax for a one-year period from January to December. The vehicle owners also condemned “false cases” booked by traffic police against them. The federation urged the Centre to take steps to withdraw the hike in the price of diesel and sought waiver of the road tax for one year.

2 die in wasp attack

A man and his three-year-old daughter of Kadalankudi village near Mayiladuthurai died after being stung by a swarm of poisonous wasps. Anandkumar and his daughter were attacked by the wasps a few days ago while travelling on a two-wheeler. They were admitted to government hospital. While the child died earlier, Anandkumar succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Gas leak triggers fear

A suspected gas leak from a pipeline of GAIL at Memathur village near Sembanarkovil in Mayiladuthurai Taluk triggered a scare among locals on Wednesday. GAIL officials allayed their fears explaining that the dust particles had blown from the pipeline due to air pressure during the course of cleaning of the pipes.

Man missing complaint

Thiruvonam police have formed special teams to investigate a ‘man missing’ complaint from the family of a jewellery shop owner on Tuesday. Seeman, 50, of Ooranipuram in Kaduvetti Viduthi village panchayat was running a jewellery shop in the area. He went for a morning walk on Tuesday and did not return.

ISO certificate for college

Cauvery College for Women (Autonomous) has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification from the Indian Register Quality Systems. The certificate, issued by a division of IRCLSS Systems and Solutions Private Ltd, the assessor, has three-year validity. The college is run by Reddy Educational Trust.

Gold jewellery stolen

Burglars broke into the house of Sarojini, 59, at Anumannallur in Thirumandakudi village panchayat near Papanasam, and decamped with gold jewellery weighing around 20 sovereigns on Tuesday night while she was asleep.