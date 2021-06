29 June 2021 18:32 IST

THANJAVUR

A toilet block constructed at a cost of ₹ 3.50 lakh at the Government Higher Secondary School for the Visually Challenged here was declared open by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Tuesday.

The facility was sponsored jointly by Inner Wheel Club of Tanjore and the Big Temple Flower Decoration Committee, according to an official release.

Advertising

Advertising