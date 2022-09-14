Toddler, woman die as lorry overturns on a parked van near Tiruchi

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 14, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

: A 43-year-old woman and a two-and-half-year old girl child died and another woman sustained grievous injuries after a lorry lost control, overturned and fell on a van parked on the roadside at Vathalai in the district on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as R. Rasathi (43) and her granddaughter R. Rakshana.  The child’s mother R. Priyadarshini who sustained grievous injury has been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A family of four men, two women and a girl child were returning to Rasipuram in Namakkal district after offering prayers at the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple near Tiruchi when the fatal accident occurred in the afternoon.  The van was parked a few metres away from the roadside and the four men went to a tea shop nearby to have tea leaving behind the two women and the child inside the vehicle.

Sources said the driver of the fertiliser-laden lorry which came in the opposite direction apparently lost control and the vehicle carrying several tonnes of the consignment overturned and fell on the van, trapping the two women and the child inside.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police and public arranged for earthmovers to move the capsized lorry and rescue the victims. Sources said Rasathi and Rakshana died on the spot, while Priyadarshini was rushed to the government hospital. Driver of the lorry M. Ashok (24) was absconding. The Vathalai police are investigating. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app