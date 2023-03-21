ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler drowns in sump in Tiruchi

March 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A boy, aged one-and-a-half years, died after falling into the water collection sump at his house near Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Monday.

According to the police, G. Sanvanth was playing at his house in Ramalinga Nagar at Woraiyur during the evening hours on Monday. He accidentally fell into a three-foot water collection sump in his house, which was left uncovered, and drowned.

He was rushed to a private hospital near Central Bus Stand at Tiruchi for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead. His body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Woraiyur police registered a case and further investigations are on.

