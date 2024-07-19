ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler dies in hit-and-run on Kuzhumani Road

Published - July 19, 2024 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-month-old girl was killed in a hit and run accident on Kuzhumani Road late Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Subashree, was with her father Palinivel at the time of the accident. Subashree and her family resided on Kulumani Mariamman Koil Street. On Thursday evening, Mr. Palinivel took Subashree to a medical shop on Kulumani Main Road. As they were walking on the road, a vehile hit the child. She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where she died in the small hours of Friday.

Family members and villagers from Kuzhumani staged a protest on Friday, demanding the arrest of the culprit. The Jeeyapuram police, based on a complaint filed by Mr. Palinivel, have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US