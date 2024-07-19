GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Toddler dies in hit-and-run on Kuzhumani Road

Published - July 19, 2024 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-month-old girl was killed in a hit and run accident on Kuzhumani Road late Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Subashree, was with her father Palinivel at the time of the accident. Subashree and her family resided on Kulumani Mariamman Koil Street. On Thursday evening, Mr. Palinivel took Subashree to a medical shop on Kulumani Main Road. As they were walking on the road, a vehile hit the child. She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where she died in the small hours of Friday.

Family members and villagers from Kuzhumani staged a protest on Friday, demanding the arrest of the culprit. The Jeeyapuram police, based on a complaint filed by Mr. Palinivel, have registered a case and are investigating.

