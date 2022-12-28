HamberMenu
Tobacco sale: Collector orders closure of shop

December 28, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

:

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi on Wednesday detected the sale of banned tobacco products in a shop at Kodankudi near T. Pazhuvur and directed the officials to seal it.

According to sources, Ms. Saraswathi, who was a visit to T. Pazhuvur for a regular inspection, spotted a person chewing banned tobacco at Kondankudi. When inquired he revealed the shop where he bought the tobacco. She then proceeded to the shop and detected the sale of Hans, a banned tobacco substance. Following this, the Collector issued an order to seal the shop. ,

