Tobacco products seized

Around a tonne of banned tobacco products were seized by a special team of the city police here on Tuesday.

The contraband was smuggled in a mini freight carrier transporting vegetables when the team on suspicion stopped the vehicle at Sanjeevi Nagar junction. While searching the vehicle, the team found 64 gunny bags containing the banned products and seized them. The value of the seized contraband was put at ₹30.5 lakh.

The vehicle drivers, S. Somusekar, 22, and N. Manoj Kumar, 26, both belonging to Mysuru in Karnataka, were arrested and a case was booked against them in Fort Police station. The vehicle bearing the Karnataka registration number was also confiscated.

The team also seized a couple of cell phones used by the two accused.

A police press release said two more persons, V. Bhaskar, 50, of Kambarasampettai and his brother Muthu, 60, who were connected with the case, were also arrested. A sum of ₹3 lakh which was collected through sale of the tobacco products was seized from them.