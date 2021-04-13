Tobacco products seized

PUDUKOTTAI

13 April 2021 17:54 IST

A joint operation by the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and local police has led to seizure of one tonne of banned tobacco products from a godown in Pudukottai Town.

Police sources said K. Thajudeen, who was allegedly found carrying two gunny bags containing the banned products, was caught by the joint team on Monday. Following his detention, police personnel went to a godown where they seized 18 gunny bags containing the contraband.

The godown owner, Abdul Salaam, was reportedly absconding. Thajudeen was arrested by Pudukottai Town police.