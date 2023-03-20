Tobacco products seized, two held in Nagapattinam

March 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district police on Monday conducted raids in areas around Vedaranyam subdivision and seized banned tobacco products meant for sale.

The police conducted a raid in Thalainayar near Vedaranyam and found H. Khalil Rahman from Thiruthuraipoondi and T. Kalimuthu from Neermulai possessing 210 kg of banned tobacco products. The police seized them and booked them under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Awareness campaigns at public places and targeted outreach programmes against the usage of drugs would continue in the district, police sources added.