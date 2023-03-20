HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tobacco products seized, two held in Nagapattinam

March 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam district police on Monday conducted raids in areas around Vedaranyam subdivision and seized banned tobacco products meant for sale.

The police conducted a raid in Thalainayar near Vedaranyam and found H. Khalil Rahman from Thiruthuraipoondi and T. Kalimuthu from Neermulai possessing 210 kg of banned tobacco products. The police seized them and booked them under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Awareness campaigns at public places and targeted outreach programmes against the usage of drugs would continue in the district, police sources added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.