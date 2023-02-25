To curb malpractices, Mayiladuthurai administration plans electronic weighing, system-generated billing of paddy

February 25, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has planned to explore the possibility of installing electronic weighing machines with system-generated billing, to measure the quantity of paddy being procured at the direct purchase centres (DPCs).

The decision by the district administration came in the aftermath of allegations made by members of various farmers’ associations against a few staff members at DPCs of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) in the district.

Farmers told the District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi that the staff and load men at a few DPCs in the district were not weighing their produce properly. They alleged that the staff deliberately weighed the bags improperly by a kilogram or two in relation to the norms prescribed by the government, thereby lowering the total amount procured and paid for. They also appealed for a change of staff at the centres on a rotational basis.

Coming down heavily on the staff working at these centres, Collector Mahabharathi warned them, stating that strict departmental action would be initiated against those involved in mismanagement. He also directed the Agriculture Department officials to set up surveillance cameras at all centres.

The Collector also mooted a plan of setting up electronic weighing machines at the purchase centres with a display on both sides that would automatically weigh the produce and generate a bill that could be given to the farmers. He promised to take up the issue with senior officials of the Cooperation, Food & Consumer Protection Department.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said steps are underway to resolve the prevailing network issues in the online system of slot booking for procurement of paddy at DPCs.

ADVERTISEMENT