TNUIFSL to fund rejuvenation of seven waterbodies in Tiruchi 

December 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. (TNUIFSL) has planned to utilise its Project Development Grant Fund (PDGF) to rejuvenate seven waterbodies in Tiruchi city and its peripheral areas to augment drinking water supply and to meet the water requirement of their ayacut.

A consultant is likely to be appointed soon for the preparation of a feasibility report and a detailed project report to rejuvenate seven waterbodies to give them a facelift and augment the drinking water supply to satisfy the needs of Tiruchi city and nearby local bodies for future needs, the official sources said.

The waterbodies proposed for rejuvenation are Panjapur Lake, Kothamangalam Big Tank, Kothamangalam Small Tank, Punganur Tank, Malaipatti Tank, Kallikudi Tank, and Pirattiyur Tank. Of the seven waterbodies, the Panjapur Lake, located on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway near the Integrated Bus Terminus, the Pirattiyur Tank, close to the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway and the Kothamangalam tanks are located in Tiruchi city limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water storage capacity of the seven tanks proposed for rejuvenation is around 100 mcft and they irrigate nearly 392 hectares of land. Official sources said the restoration work includes clearing the inlet channels to ensure a seamless water flow into the tanks, desilting the waterbodies to their original capacity, and strengthening embankments.

Apart from restoration, the consultant will explore the possibility of effectively utilising the available space around waterbodies to create walkways, green space, and parks to give them a facelift, said official sources, considering the pace of urbanisation, rejuvenation of waterbodies in and around Tiruchi city is crucial for drinking water needs of the future.

Recently, the Tiruchi City Corporation increased the yield of its collector wells on the Cauvery and the Kollidam river beds to 163 mld (million liters per day). The civic body had been taking steps to augment water supply sources to facilitate round-the-clock drinking water supply to households, which is under implementation on a pilot basis in seven wards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT