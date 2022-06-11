TNUHDB tenements inaugurated by Stalin

The new tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), formerly known as Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, at Kalmandhai near Tharanallur in the city was formally declared open by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Friday.

The new houses have been built after demolishing the old tenements, constructed in 1964 mainly for load men of Gandhi Market. Since the buildings had developed cracks and become dilapidated, the board decided to demolish them. Residents of old tenements had cooperated with the officials and moved to temporary houses to facilitate the reconstruction.

The new tenements have been built at a total cost of ₹15.60 crore. Each tenement would have a plinth area of 400 sq. ft each. Each house would have a bedroom, hall, kitchen, besides toilet and bathroom. According to TNUHDB sources, apart from the residents who had been living there, who would be automatically accommodated at the new tenements, some new beneficiaries who were living on encroached lands in the immediate vicinity would also be allotted houses at the tenements.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 576 tenements built by TNUHDB at Keezha Pazhuvur in Ariyalur district at an estimated cost of ₹49.98 crore.