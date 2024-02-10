GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNTJ stages demonstration to ‘save places of worship’

February 10, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) staged a demonstration near Palakkarai roundabout in Tiruchi on Saturday demanding that places of worship of all religions be preserved as they were across the country.

In a statement, TNTJ expressed shock over the recent order of the Varanasi District Court allowing Hindu prayers inside the sealed basement area of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The organisation alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was diluting the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991 that guaranteed the preservation of the religious character of places of public worship as they existed on August 15, 1947.

Hundreds of TNTJ workers gathered near Palakarai in Tiruchi to stage a protest. They carried placards and raised slogans to save places of worship. The demonstration lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.