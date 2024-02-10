TNTJ stages demonstration to ‘save places of worship’

February 10, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) staged a demonstration near Palakkarai roundabout in Tiruchi on Saturday demanding that places of worship of all religions be preserved as they were across the country.

In a statement, TNTJ expressed shock over the recent order of the Varanasi District Court allowing Hindu prayers inside the sealed basement area of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The organisation alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was diluting the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991 that guaranteed the preservation of the religious character of places of public worship as they existed on August 15, 1947.

Hundreds of TNTJ workers gathered near Palakarai in Tiruchi to stage a protest. They carried placards and raised slogans to save places of worship. The demonstration lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.