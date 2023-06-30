ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC’s blood donation camp evokes good response

June 30, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 900 persons donated blood at a camp organised by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, on Friday.

According to a release, a total of 912 persons donated blood at the camp held at the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division Headquarters at Kumbakonam and the blood collected in the camp was handed over to the Government District Headquarters Hospital authorities.

Inaugurating the camp organised in view of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary celebrations, the TNSTC, Kumbakonam, Division Managing Director S. S. Rajmohan highlighted the importance of blood donation. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of similar camps at all the branches of the Corporation, a release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US