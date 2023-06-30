HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC’s blood donation camp evokes good response

June 30, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 900 persons donated blood at a camp organised by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, on Friday.

According to a release, a total of 912 persons donated blood at the camp held at the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division Headquarters at Kumbakonam and the blood collected in the camp was handed over to the Government District Headquarters Hospital authorities.

Inaugurating the camp organised in view of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary celebrations, the TNSTC, Kumbakonam, Division Managing Director S. S. Rajmohan highlighted the importance of blood donation. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of similar camps at all the branches of the Corporation, a release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.