June 30, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Over 900 persons donated blood at a camp organised by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, on Friday.

According to a release, a total of 912 persons donated blood at the camp held at the TNSTC Kumbakonam Division Headquarters at Kumbakonam and the blood collected in the camp was handed over to the Government District Headquarters Hospital authorities.

Inaugurating the camp organised in view of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary celebrations, the TNSTC, Kumbakonam, Division Managing Director S. S. Rajmohan highlighted the importance of blood donation. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of similar camps at all the branches of the Corporation, a release added.