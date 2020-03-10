TNSTC unions stage dharna

Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Unions affiliated to CITU, AITUC, INTUC and others on Tuesday staged a sit-in dharna near State bus depots in the district urging the government to convene wage talks immediately.
Stating that wage increment should have been effected from September last, the demonstrators condemned the government for not holding the 14th wage talks with the unions even after lapse of five months.
They also urged the government to allocate special funds to offset losses incurred by the corporations, disbursement of pension benefits pending from April last and merger of increased DA with pension.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.