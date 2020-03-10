Tiruchirapalli

TNSTC unions stage dharna

Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Unions affiliated to CITU, AITUC, INTUC and others on Tuesday staged a sit-in dharna near State bus depots in the district urging the government to convene wage talks immediately.

Stating that wage increment should have been effected from September last, the demonstrators condemned the government for not holding the 14th wage talks with the unions even after lapse of five months.

They also urged the government to allocate special funds to offset losses incurred by the corporations, disbursement of pension benefits pending from April last and merger of increased DA with pension.

