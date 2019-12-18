Tiruchirapalli

TNSTC union submits strike notice

more-in

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Union AITUC (CRC Labour Union) has submitted a strike notice to TNSTC, Kumbakonam, indicating that it would participate in the January 8 nationwide bandh called by various trade unions in the country.

Stating that inflation, unemployment, disinvestment in public sector industries and revival of old pension scheme were among the main demands that influenced the strike call, the union said nearly 6,000 TNSTC employees in Kumbakonam and Nagapattinam zones would participate in the strike.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 6:43:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tnstc-union-submits-strike-notice/article30339857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY