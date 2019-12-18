TNSTC union submits strike notice

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Union AITUC (CRC Labour Union) has submitted a strike notice to TNSTC, Kumbakonam, indicating that it would participate in the January 8 nationwide bandh called by various trade unions in the country.
Stating that inflation, unemployment, disinvestment in public sector industries and revival of old pension scheme were among the main demands that influenced the strike call, the union said nearly 6,000 TNSTC employees in Kumbakonam and Nagapattinam zones would participate in the strike.
