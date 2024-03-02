TNSTC to run Navagraha temple service buses daily

March 02, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, has decided to operate services to Navagraha temples daily.

Inquiries reveal that the decision to operate the Navagraha temple tour service from Kumbakonam daily was taken by the Corporation as the weekend and Thursday services received good response from the public.

On Friday, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, in a press release, said that the Navagraha temple tour service would be made available on all days from March 11 and requested the commuters to book their tickets through www.tnstc.in or through the TNSTC mobile app.

However, the online booking portal was yet to start accepting the reservation for all days.

On the other hand, the online portal carried information about two different temple tour packages offered by TNSTC, Tirunelveli Division, on March 8 which happens to be the “Mahasivarathri Day”.

