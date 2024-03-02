GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC to run Navagraha temple service buses daily

March 02, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, has decided to operate services to Navagraha temples daily.

Inquiries reveal that the decision to operate the Navagraha temple tour service from Kumbakonam daily was taken by the Corporation as the weekend and Thursday services received good response from the public.

On Friday, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, in a press release, said that the Navagraha temple tour service would be made available on all days from March 11 and requested the commuters to book their tickets through www.tnstc.in or through the TNSTC mobile app.

However, the online booking portal was yet to start accepting the reservation for all days.

On the other hand, the online portal carried information about two different temple tour packages offered by TNSTC, Tirunelveli Division, on March 8 which happens to be the “Mahasivarathri Day”.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.