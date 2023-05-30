TNSTC to recruit more drivers and conductors, says Minister Sivasankar

May 30, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would soon recruit more drivers and conductors to improve the efficiency of government buses, said S. S. Sivasankar Minister for Transport, after inaugurating the air-conditioned restrooms for drivers and conductors in Tiruchi on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sivasankar said that the State has passed a government order regarding this. “In the past five years, no workers have been recruited in the transportation sector, which hit the operational efficiency of the government buses. To rectify the issue, Chief Minister has ordered to recruit of more drivers and workers,” he said.

Mr. Sivasankar in the presence of KN. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, inaugurated the air-conditioned restrooms for drivers and conductors at the Rockfort branch and also provided retirement benefits for the employees.

As many as 669 workers who had retired or taken voluntary retirement between April 2022 and November 2022 and family of the workers who had died between April 2020 and November 2022 from the TNSTC Kumbakonam division were provided with retirement benefits.

Mr. Sivasankar also appreciated driver P. Karthikeyan and conductor T. Joseph Paulraj of Pudukottai who had handed over gold jewellery worth ₹9 lakh which was mistakenly left behind by a passenger in the bus.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, S. Rajmohan, Managing Director, TNSTC- Kumbakonam and other senior officials were present.

