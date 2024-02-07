February 07, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Kumbakonam division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has made elaborate arrangements for operation of special bus services to Srirangam Amma Mandapam in Tiruchi, Mahamagam tank in Kumbakonam and other important places in its domain where people will gather in large numbers to perform rituals in connection with ‘thai amavasai’ on Friday.

According to an official release, special services to Kumbakonam Mahamagam tank, Srirangam Amma Mandapam, Thiruvaiyaru, Poompuhar, Kodiyakarai, Vediyarendal, Sethukarai, Devipattinam, Rameswaram, Vedaranyam and Manamadurai will be operated from February 8 from Velankanni, Nagapattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Thiruvaiyaru, Karur, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Senthurai, Jayankondam, Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Paramakudi, Madurai, Kamudhi, Mudukulathur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Tiruvarur and Vedaranyam.

As usual weekend special services will be operated from and to the important towns in the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division domain from Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur on February 10, February 11 and February 12, the release added.

