TNSTC to operate special buses to Velankanni

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Kumbakonam) Limited will operate special buses in connection with the annual festival of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni. The festival begins on August 29 with flag hoisting and ends on September 8 with the car procession.

Special buses would be operated to Velankanni from August 28 to September 9 from Chennai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Poondi, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai, Pattukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Nagore and Karaikal. Special buses would be operated in the return direction from Velankanni to these destinations from August 28 to September 9 day and night, an official press release here said.

