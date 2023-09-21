HamberMenu
TNSTC to operate special buses on September 22, 23

September 21, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam, will operate special buses on September 22 and 23 for the benefit of people travelling to Chennai from Tiruchi and other places and from Chennai to different destinations for the weekend. 

The special buses would be operated to Chennai from Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi and Ramanathapuram.  Buses from Chennai would be operated to Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi and Ramanathapuram. 

Special buses would also be operated on September 22 and 23 from Tiruchi to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Madurai and from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Madurai to Tiruchi. Special services would also be operated from Tiruchi to Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Velankanni.

Arrangements have also been made to operate special buses on September 24 (Sunday) and September 25 (Monday) towards Chennai and from other routes to enable the public to return to their respective destinations after the weekend holidays.  Special buses would also be operated from Tiruchi to Chennai and to Chennai from Perambalur, Jayamkondam and Ariyalur on September 24 and 25 till late night hours to enable the public to return back.

Arrangements have also been made to operate special services to Chennai from Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Velankanni, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai besides from Karaikudi, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram to Chennai. 

In a press release issued here, the TNSTC has appealed to the public to book their ticket in advance. Depending on the number of passengers who had booked their tickets in advance necessary steps would be taken to operate additional services. Public could book their tickets in advance in the website www.tnstc.in

