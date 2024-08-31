GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC to operate special buses on September 1, 2 from Vailankanni

Published - August 31, 2024 07:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam, has made elaborate arrangements to clear the extra rush from Vailankanni in Nagapattinam district on September 1 and 2. According to a Corporation release, 150 buses will be operated on Chennai-route from Vailankannai on September 1 and 2 and 100 specials to other places. The passengers have been requested to book their tickets online through www.tnstc.in of TNSTC mobile application to avoid unnecessary hassles. It would help ascertain and operate sufficient special services to cater to the need of the passengers, the release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public transport

